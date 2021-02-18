DC Bandipora presides over public interaction programme at Ajas block

Continuing with the Block Divas initiative of LGs Administration, a special public grievance redressal camp was conducted at Ajas today.

The camp witnessed huge public participation, all of them eager about presenting the issues of the area before the District administration team led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad.

On the occasion, fifteen speakers of different areas highlighted various issues mostly related to the Power sector and Water supply.

The DC gave patient hearing to all the issues and took 54 spot decisions for speedy disposal of the cases.

Some of the important include, desilting of Irrigation Khuls, removal of encroachments on fast track basis, establishment of playgrounds, development of road for new Hospital building Ajas, expediting work on NTPHC SK Bala, land for Ayush Hospital, expediting progress of ERA road Ajas to Hajin, Removal of accumulated silt in Banyari, replacement of wooden poles and barbed wires, establishment of Eco parks and installation of round the clock ATM.

People further highlighted the importance of Wular Boulevard Road, and promoting tourism activities around Wular.

The DDC was accompanied by all senior officers of administration including , ADDC, JDP, Engineers of PDD, PHE, Mechanical PHE, R&B, Officers from Horticulture, Agriculture, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, LDM Banks etc.

At last, DDC Member of Ajas, Ghulam Mustafa, expressed gratitude to the DC on behalf of the public for taking spot decisions and also emphasized that progress be expedited on the issues where policy decisions are involved and proposals are required to be approved by the Government.

Meanwhile, a similar camp was held by ADC Bandipora and SDM Sumbal at Sumbal.