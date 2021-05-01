DC Bandipora reviews healthcare services

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad visited District Hospital Bandipora to inspect the functioning of High flow oxygen plant in the hospital besides reviewing the healthcare services to combat the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

He inspected the newly established oxygen plant and reviewed its functioning. He urged the experts to ensure regular supply of oxygen to the wards available in the hospital and stated that the oxygen plant capacity is enough to cater to the hospital wards besides special 25 wards have been dedicated for Covid patients.

While taking stock of the generation capacities of the oxygen plant, Dr Owais directed the concerned to work in coordinated manner to ensure adequate chain of Medical Oxygen including bulk oxygen cylinders to meet any emergent Covid-19 situation.