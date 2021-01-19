DC Bandipora reviews implementation of projects under R&RP, CSR

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today convened a meeting of officers to review the implementation of projects funded by NHPC under Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Plan and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The DC on the occasion reviewed the implementation of several schemes including construction of Maternity Hospital, construction and beautification of Madhumati stream, construction of several Water Supply Schemes, development of several roads, construction of infrastructure in several schools in Gurez and Bandipora and development of parks besides other developmental projects.

He directed NHPC to prioritize the works related to welfare of general people and expedite works to complete the ongoing projects within the shortest possible time.

He also stressed on following the MoU in letter and spirit and asked the NHPC authorities to reconcile pending utilization every month with district administration.

While laying emphasis on development of the district, that poses developmental challenges owing to remoteness, isolation and tough topography, he asked NHPC authorities to sanction the important nature of projects in addition to ongoing works.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner ZahoorAhmsd Mir, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Executive Engineers of PDD, PHE and R&B and Revenue officers besides officers of NHPC.