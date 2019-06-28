DC Bandipora reviews implementation of rehabilitation plan, CSR of Kishenganga project

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Friday convened a meeting of officers to review the implementation of projects funded by NHPC under Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Plan and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad was also present on the occasion whereas officers of several implementing agencies including R&B, PHE, Floriculture, tourism and other departments attended the meeting, according to an official spokesperson.

DC also reviewed the implementation of several schemes including construction of Maternity Hospital, development of several roads, construction of infrastructure in several schools in Gurez and Bandipora, development of parks, beautification of towns and villages besides other developmental projects.

He directed the officers to expedite the works so that the projects can be completed soon for the welfare of the people. DC directed the Chief Medical Officer to constitute a team for procurement of equipments for Maternity Hospital at earliest. He also directed the department of Education to complete works taken up under RR Plan and CSR in schools while R&B was directed to complete the blacktopping and macadamisation with one month.

The meeting also discussed the construction of Re-Settlement colony for Project Affected families (PAFs) of 330 MW Kishenganga HEP at Wanpora Gurez in Bandipora District. DDC directed to expedite the works so that same can be completed at earliest.