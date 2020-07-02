Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 11:20 PM

DC Bandipora urges farmers to participate in 'KissanPakhwada'

GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 11:20 PM

District Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir Thursday urged the farmers to participate in the forthcoming KissanPakhwada to reap benefits of various centrally sponsored schemes.

He was said this at a meeting held to discuss modalities and review arrangements for organizing ‘KissanPakhwada’ starting from July 7.

Trending News

Fortis, Aryans conduct webinar on stress management

Greater Kashmir

DC Kulgam meets officers, transporters

JCC demands pending wages, regularization of employees

“Bandipora has a good agricultural scope. Farmers should participate in the forthcoming KissanPakhwada to reap benefits of various centrally sponsored schemes,” the DC said.

Mir stressed on the cooperation among the allied agricultural sectors to deliver benefit oriented results among the farmer community.

He also directed the bankers and officers of Agriculture and allied departments to ensure full coverage of farmers under KCC.

Latest News
Representational Pic

8 UP police personnel killed in encounter with criminals in Kanpur

PM Modi visited one of the forward locations in Leh on Friday. Image source: Twitter/BJP

Days after violent face-off with China, PM Modi reaches Ladakh on surprise visit

Migrant labourers being tested for COVID-19 before boarding buses for their native states arranged by the J&K government in Hawal area of Srinagar. Mubashir Khan/GK File

Single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, total tally climbs to 6,25,544

File Photo of Saroj Khan/GK

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

During the meeting, the DC took a detailed stock of the preparations made by Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, departments and banks.

He directed the concerned officers to organize awareness programmes to sensitize farmers and growers about various welfare schemes being implemented by various departments to boost the agro industry.

Related News