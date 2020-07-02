DC Bandipora urges farmers to participate in 'KissanPakhwada'

District Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir Thursday urged the farmers to participate in the forthcoming KissanPakhwada to reap benefits of various centrally sponsored schemes.

He was said this at a meeting held to discuss modalities and review arrangements for organizing ‘KissanPakhwada’ starting from July 7.

“Bandipora has a good agricultural scope. Farmers should participate in the forthcoming KissanPakhwada to reap benefits of various centrally sponsored schemes,” the DC said.

Mir stressed on the cooperation among the allied agricultural sectors to deliver benefit oriented results among the farmer community.

He also directed the bankers and officers of Agriculture and allied departments to ensure full coverage of farmers under KCC.

During the meeting, the DC took a detailed stock of the preparations made by Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, departments and banks.

He directed the concerned officers to organize awareness programmes to sensitize farmers and growers about various welfare schemes being implemented by various departments to boost the agro industry.