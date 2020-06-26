Kashmir, Today's Paper
June 26, 2020

DC Bandipore for Covid-19 awareness

UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 11:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Ravinder Kumar, on Friday held a threadbare meeting with the officers to frame the strategy for disseminating awareness among public in view of unlocking and to fight COVID19 pandemic.

The meeting decided that a massive village level awareness campaign on would be started across district Bandipora regarding preventive measures to be followed under COVID-19 combat programme.

The constitution of village and block level monitoring committees under the supervision of Block Development Officers was also done.

The committees constituted were equipped with protection gear kits under the “HIFAZAT programme – Bandipora Fights Back COVID-19.” The monitoring committees shall conduct awareness programmes in different villages and ensure daily reporting to the district administration.

