DC Baramulla asks religious leaders to motivate people to follow SOPs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar Friday held a meeting with religious leaders and asked them to use their influence to motivate people to follow the Stand Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases.

During the meeting, the DC asked the religious leaders to play a proactive role and cooperate with the administration during these critical times of pandemic.

A religious leader who participated in the meeting said that during the interaction, the DC emphasised on the need of maintaining social distance besides use of mask and sanitisers during the congregation in the Masjids.

“The main focus of the meeting was to propagate the use of SOPs besides educating people about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign so that people come forward and take the vaccine doses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration Friday ordered imposition of night curfew across the urban areas of Baramulla district.

The night curfew would start from 10 pm and continue till 6 am on Friday within the municipal limits of Baramulla, Sopore, Pattan, Uri, Kunzar, Tangmarg and Watergam towns of Baramulla district.

The law¬-enforcing agencies had been directed to effectively implement the night curfew across the district.

However, in case of medical emergency, Police and paramilitary forces deployed at different check points have been directed to allow passage after security and document check.