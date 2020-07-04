DC Baramulla constitutes committees for development of border blocks

District Commissioner (DC) BaramullaDr G N Itoo Saturday constituted committees to overlook the implementation and monitoring of saturation of border blocks across all sectors/schemes in Boniyar area.

The committees were constituted after the threadbare discussions were held with heads of various departments regarding the saturation of border blocks in the area.

The DC constituted committees at sub-divisional and village levels which would also monitor the pace and progress of each scheme in their jurisdictions.

Various issues of public importance discussed in the meeting included construction of community/individual bunkers for securing the human lives during cross LoC shelling, restoration of collapsed Boniyarbridge, effective implementation of Border Area Development Programme (BADP) were raised during the meeting.

Other issues raised included infrastructure development in PHC Boniyar, establishment of Fire Service Station for Boniyar, regulation of gypsum extraction, development of mobile towers, deployment of teachers for community level schooling in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, 100% coverage of beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat programme, development of border tourism and other demands pertaining to developmental concerns.

The DC assured that all the issues shall be redressed in a time bound manner. He informed that about 40 community/individual bunkers have been approved among which 32 bunkers have been allotted. He also said that the proposal for the establishment of Fire Service Station for Boniyar have been forwarded to the concerned office.

DrItoo further added that administration has started the community level schooling in every area.