DC Baramulla inspects several locations to review implementation of COVID SOPs

Deputy Commissioner BaramullaDr G N Itoo Tuesday inspected several locations at Baramulla, Sopore,Pattan to get the first hand appraisal of the implementation of COVID 19 related SOPs and guidelines.

The inspection was carried out in view of three-day Eid relaxations from 28th of July that was given by the authorities for public convenience.

On the occasion, DC took review of requisite advisories especially using face masks and maintaining social distancing wherein he directed the concerned agencies to ensure that all the advisories are implemented at grass roots level in letter and spirit.

He further stressed for taking strict legal action against the violators and imposed on the spot fine on several persons for not wearing face masks.

The DC appealed to the people to use face masks for safeguarding their lives from the infection and added that special magistrates and mobile teams have been deployed who shall monitor the implementation of requisite guidelines.

Moreover, Dr Itoo said that adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth celebration of Eid.

He said that district administration has procured 24000 sacrificial animals and about 3.5 lakh poultry birds which shall be made available at different designated locations of the district.

The DC assured said special arrangements have also been made for destitute and poor families besides urging deserving and poor families to come forward in this regard.