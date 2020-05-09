DC Baramulla inspects Shairbagh red zone

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla GN Itoo Saturday visited the red zone Shairbag colony here and took appraisal of the situation.

The DC, accompanied by SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom, directed the functionaries deputed to the area to ensure implementation of all the requisite health advisories so the infection was controlled. He met various stakeholders and assured them that all essential commodities shall be made available at doorsteps. The DC sought cooperation in enforcing lockdown for the prescribed time period and appealed to maintain social distance. Later the DC inspected the quarantine centre established in Saint Joseph school where the students who had returned from different states have been kept in quarantine.