DC Baramulla promises strict action against COVID-19 SOP violators

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar Saturday chaired a meeting with the concerned officers to take stock of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination programme and promised to take strict action against the SOP violators.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting also took review of the implementation of requisite SOPs and guidelines in the wake of upsurge in positive cases that have been reported for the past few days.

A comprehensive discussion on the subject was held during which the DC emphasized for exploring means and measures for carrying out the campaign successfully.

He also exhorted to eliminate the apprehensions and misconceptions that have been developed about the vaccine among the masses.

Kumar emphasized upon the officers to work with utmost zeal and dedication for disseminating awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccine.

He directed to launch a vibrant sensitisation campaign at block and at other levels and underlined the need of utilising the services of PRIs in this regard.

Meanwhile, the DC urged upon the people to follow all the requisite SOPs and guidelines pertaining to prevention of COVID-19 as a surge in positive cases had been reported for the past few days.

He said that the virus had still not been completely eradicated and there was a need to strengthen surveillance mechanisms in containment and isolation zones.

Kumar also warned that strict legal action should be taken against those violating guidelines, especially for not using face masks.

The DC appealed the people to come forward and get vaccinated at their stipulated time besides deliberating upon various stakeholders to cooperate with the administration and adopt all the preventive measures for averting any kind of exigency.