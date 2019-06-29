DC Baramulla reviews facilities at Gujjar, Pahari hostels

Also Read | Auto Draft

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla G N Itoo Saturday visited Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari hostels to take appraisal of facilities being provided to the inmates.

Accompanied by officers concerned the DC took stock of different facilities including accommodation and other requisite necessities He also interacted with the students and enquired about various social and educational services being provided to them.

The DC directed assistant executive engineer R&B to submit estimation with regard to repair and renovation of the hostel. He stressed for facilitating recreational amenities to be provided to the students for their amusement.

Other issues which were reviewed during the visit included providing qualitative education to the students, potable drinking water, sanitation and other needs of vital importance. Itoo further directed for providing every basic amenity in a hassle-free manner. He directed district youth services and sports officer to distribute sports kits among the students, adding that sports play a vital role in social and mental development of our youth.