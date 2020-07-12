DC Baramulla urges people to follow SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla G N itoo on Sunday termed the sharp rise in the COVID19 cases across Baramulla district as a matter of concern and urged people to adhere to SOP and guidelines.

He said 39 areas across the district have been declared as Hot Zones.

“There will be random sampling and people in these area will be provided free masks and fumigation drive will be started soon,” said Itoo during a press conference.

“We have issued an order that no person or organisation will be allowed to hold any congregational activity without proper permission from competent authority,” he Said

Baramulla has witnessed 32 deaths so far due to coronavirus while 1291 persons have tested positive.