DC B'la chairs meet on sale of minor minerals

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla GN Itoo on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss various measures for fixation/revision of sale price of minor minerals including sand and gravel.

The meeting was attended by Mineral Officer Geology and Mining department Srinagar; ADC; District Mineral Officer Baramulla and other stakeholders.

A detailed discussion on various matters was held during which it was informed that the price/sale of minerals shall be evaluated keeping in consideration various parameters viz bidding cost, mining cost, royalty, DMF, loading/unloading costs, transportation cost and other miscellaneous costs.

The DC asked the stakeholders to strictly abide by the rules and regulations besides stressed to adhere to all the requisite parameters. He directed the committee members to work in coordination and cohesion so that the process was streamlined.

He emphasized upon the agencies to strengthen the mechanism of checking illegal sand and other minerals extraction from river beds and other vital locations.