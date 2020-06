Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, today, inaugurated a day long honey sale cum distribution camp at Apiculture Division, Khawjabagh which marked the participation of farmers from various parts of the district. It was the first ever sale camp organized in Baramulla district.

DC said that at least 3 villages of the district shall be adopted as ‘Honey Villages’ where emphasis shall be given on apiculture production.