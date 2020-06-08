DC B'pora for adherance to COVID19 SOPs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Ravinder Kumar on Monday appealed to people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The DC inspected the implementation of prohibitory orders in Red Zones of Ward-05, Ward -6 in Bandipora town and Ahamsharief village.

The DC visited COVID Wellness Centers established at International Delhi Public School Kaloosa and Mehboob-ul-Alam College of Education Kaloosa and inspected the facilities available in the hospital besides other medical arrangements.

He said 700 beds have been made available in the district for the asymptomatic positive patients in different wellness centers and the COVID positive patients with no symptoms shall be referred to these wellness centers of the district.