Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 2:49 AM

DC B'pora for adherance to COVID19 SOPs

GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 2:49 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Ravinder Kumar on Monday appealed to people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The DC inspected the implementation of prohibitory orders in Red Zones of Ward-05, Ward -6 in Bandipora town and Ahamsharief village.

Trending News
File Pic

Traffic halted on Baramulla-Handwara road after suspicious material found

File Pic

Sopore driver dies at Srinagar hospital; J&K Covid-19 toll now 47

Representational Pic

NC seeks compensation to hailstorm-hit orchardists, growers

File pic/GK

JKAP demands special financial package for transport industry

The DC visited COVID Wellness Centers established at International Delhi Public School Kaloosa and Mehboob-ul-Alam College of Education Kaloosa and inspected the facilities available in the hospital besides other medical arrangements.

He said 700 beds have been made available in the district for the asymptomatic positive patients in different wellness centers and the COVID positive patients with no symptoms shall be referred to these wellness centers of the district.

Related News