DC Budgam chairs 74th DLRC/ DDC meeting

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, who is also Chairman of DLRC today, presided over 74th District Level Review Committee/ District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting here.

The District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan also took part in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DC took note of some laxity and leniency demonstrated by some banks and sponsoring agencies/ departments in ensuring time bound disposal of all pending and in hand cases.

He instructed that line departments shall take on board all concerned banks while accepting and sponsoring the cases for earlier approval and prior to sponsoring all departments shall carry out thorough scrutiny and status of the cases as per mandatory parameters.

The chairman while observing the performances of the previous quarter emphasized that more push is required on the priority lending sector particularly for the key sectors of agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, handloom and education.

He stressed that under performing banks shall take effective measures in enhancing the lending capital. He also instructed all line departments to review and revisit rejected cases, so that these are re-sponsored if found viable.

The chairman directed all concerned to ensure achieving cent percent financial inclusion, besides arranging mega awareness camps on financial literacy.

While welcoming all the Heads of line departments, District Coordinators of Various Banks, Lead District Manager Budgam, FarhatManzoor presented the highlights of the performance of all the Banks of the district for Quarter ending December 2020.

In her deliberation, she said that an achievement of 94 percent in CD Ratio was registered for quarter ending December-2020. Regarding advances and deposits it was revealed that positive growth of Rs. 544.97 Cr from Rs. 2581.31 Cr (December 2019) to Rs. 3126.28 Cr (December 2020) while the deposit figure has risen from Rs. 2794.84 Cr (December 2019) to Rs. 3334.20 Cr (December 2020) thus recording 21.11 percent and 19.29 percent upper trend respectively.

She further briefed that under priority and non priority sectors an amount of Rs. 1012.32 Cr for quarter ending 2020 has been disbursed out of which Rs. 647.12 Cr was disbursed in priority sector and Rs. 360.20 Cr in non priority sector.

Among others the meeting was attended by Lead District Manager Budgam, FarhatManzoor, GM DIC Mohd Ashraf, Cluster Head J&K Bank Budgam Azad Ahmad, Director RSETI BudgamTahiraParveen, DDM NABARD Junaid Hakeem, Assistant Manager RBI and Heads of Departments from various line departments and Banks.