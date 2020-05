UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 1:55 AM

A day after assuming charge as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today convened introductory meeting with all District §oral officer of the District.

At the outset, Joint Director planning formally welcomed DC Budgam for assuming the charge.

The meeting among others was attended by Rafiq Ahmad J.D planning, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf GM DIC Budgam, SE Hydraulics, SE EM &RE, CEO, ACD, DIO, EXENs of R&B, PHE,PDD, REW, Irrigation, PMGSY, and other concerned District and sectoral officers.