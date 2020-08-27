Kashmir, Today's Paper
DC Budgam directs officers to clear pendency of bills

Reviews progress of RDD schemes
District Development Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today chaired a meeting to review progress of schemes being executed by Rural Development Department (RDD) in the district.

The meeting discussed issues related to status of works completed under various schemes including 14th FC, wage disbursement besides person days generated under MGNREGA.

While briefing the meeting about the status of works under various schemes running under RDD, the ACD presented a comprehensive detail of RDD schemes through PowerPoint presentation.

The DDC directed the ACD to ensure that the remaining part of Geo tagging activity is completed within one week time, he also emphasized in the meeting that the administrative approval for pending works under 14th FC shall be sought at an earliest from higher authorities.

Taking strong note of pendency of bills for release of payments, the DDC directed the concerned to dispose off bills within five days time and any laxity shall be viewed seriously.

The DDC further instructed that Aadhar seeding of beneficiaries under various RDD schemes shall be completed at an earliest.

The meeting was informed that construction of five new Panchayat Bhavans is under progress while tenders stand issued for other new Bhavans as well. The DDC reiterated that all works shall be duly monitored as per prescribed guidelines and concerned BDOs were directed to conduct regular gram sabha, besides involving local residents in identifying the priority works and projects to be taken in hand in their respective locality.

The DDC while addressing the meeting said that he shall himself monitor the performance of concerned on ground and will take another weekly review of progress and targets achieved by RDD in the district.

