DC Budgam finalises Muharram arrangements

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Wednesday convened a meeting of concerned officers to finalise arrangements for ensuing Muharram-ul-Haram.

During the meeting, the representatives of various Shia Anjumans, organizations put forth their issues and demands vis-à-vis smooth observance of Muharram ul Haram.

While giving a patient hearing, the DC assured the representative of various organizations that all their issues will be resolved.

He said the district administration has already conveyed to the concerned authorities of PDD, PHE, R&B, FCS&CA, SFC, Municipal Committee and Fire and Emergency besides Health department about the public requirements and demands adding that they have also been instructed to ensure that all the directions issued are implemented on ground in letter and spirit.

The DC impressed upon all the officers to work in close coordination and avoid any laxity in terms of arrangements which shall be viewed strictly.