DC Budgam finalises test, quarantine arrangements for returnees

The district administration, Budgam has finalized arrangements to ensure proper testing, quarantine and other facilities for stranded people returning in coming days.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai convened a meeting of officers to finalize the arrangements. Stating that 25,000 stranded persons will reach Kashmir through different modes of transportation, the DC said whosoever returns to Budgam should be subjected to testing.

Those who test negative will be home quarantined while as positive cases will be referred to hospitals for isolation,” he said.

The DC said every person who reaches Budgam through any mode will be quarantined at JNV Budgam and Girls Hostel Budgam for sample collection and testing.

He said the symptomatic persons will be shifted in single rooms each at Mirani Resort Humhama. He said proper transport facilities shall be made available to all who will test negative for their hassle-free travel to their respective homes.

The DC directed sample collection of pregnant women should be conducted at block level across the district.