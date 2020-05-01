DC Budgam holds meeting on various sectors

District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai today chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of disaster Management preparedness at Conference Hall, Budgam.

DDC said due to covid-19 pandemic situation all in-hand projects and works under key sectors particularly R&B, PHE, Health, Education, PDD were hampered and derailed.

However, since the easing of restrictions, it is likely that restart of the pending work on key sectors under languishing as well as current shall be taken up very soon.

He directed the health department to initiate measures to take over newly constructed SDH Pakherpora building at an earliest and make it functional for public service.