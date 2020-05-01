Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:30 PM

DC Budgam holds meeting on various sectors

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:30 PM
File Photo

District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai today chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of disaster Management preparedness at Conference Hall, Budgam.

DDC said due to covid-19 pandemic situation all in-hand projects and works under key sectors particularly R&B, PHE, Health, Education, PDD  were hampered and derailed.

Trending News

Two soldiers injured in cross-LoC firing in north Kashmir's Baramulla succumb

Encounter underway between security forces and militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama

4G internet need of hour in J&K: Andrabi

Masoodi demands special train for evacuating stranded J&K residents

However, since the easing of restrictions, it is likely that restart of the pending work on key sectors under languishing as well as current shall be taken up very soon.

He directed the health department to initiate measures to take over newly constructed SDH Pakherpora building at an earliest and make it functional for public service.

Related News