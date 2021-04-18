Kashmir, Today's Paper
Budgam,
April 19, 2021

DC Budgam inspects COVID-19 vaccination sites

Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today inspected COVID-19 Vaccination sites set up across district for facilitating vaccination drive to stop spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The DC during his visit inspected many areas of District including PHC Wadwan, Sub Centre Aarth, Soibugh, SDH Narbal & Magam.

On the occasion, the DC also interacted with public aged above 45 as well as youth and urged them to participate in vaccination drive. The DC also sought cooperation from youth in encouraging public to participate in vaccination process and making vaccination drive a success across district. To avert Covid-19 2nd wave threat which is looming large at the moment, public should follow all SOPs related to COVID-19 by wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and sanitizing hands, the DC said.

During the visit, DC also inspected vaccination sites at Narbal & Magam and expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of Sub District hospital and Covid-19 Vaccination process.

Taking strong note of absenteeism among staff of Health, RDD, Revenue and Education related to COVID-19 vaccination  drive, the DC said that strong disciplinary action as warranted under law shall be initiated for dereliction of duties.

Meanwhile, CDPO Budgam has been directed by DC Budgam to actively involve Aaganwadi workers in motivating public to come forward for Covid-19 vaccination. The DC was accompanied by CMO Budgam and other officers and officials concerned.

