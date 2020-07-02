DC Budgam inspects dev works, visits quarantine centres

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza Thursday inspected ongoing developmental works in the district besides undertaking visit to various quarantine, wellness centers in sub district Chadoora.

During the tour, the DC took first hand appraisal of facilities put in place for inmates presently lodged in wellness center at PMT Nowgam, quarantine center HSS, BK Pora and many more besides visiting Red Zone areas of Chadoora town.

He directed the SDM Chadoora and other concerned authorities to formulate a comprehensive action plan, so that persons involved in illegal soil excavation shall be dealt with iron hand.

The DC during the visit also inspected various ongoing works and projects of different departments, agencies presently under operations at various places.

Later DC convened a meeting at SDH headquarters Chadoora attended by GM DIC, Mohammad Ashraf, who is also Nodal Officer (Quarantine Centers), SDM Chadoora, Tehsildar BK Pora and Chadoora, SHO Nowgam and Chadoora besides other concerned.

During the meeting, the DC about overall status of development, law and order and other public interest schemes presently in vogue at different places of the Sub district.

The DC directed the concerned officers that the new hospital building Chattergam should be completed within a month’s time.