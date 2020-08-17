DC Budgam meets religious scholars, imams, traders

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza Monday convened a meeting of religious scholars, imams, khateebs, traders and shopkeepers representing all prominent areas of district Budgam to have an interaction amid reopening of mosques, shrines and markets.

During the interaction, DC sought the opinion and advices from imams, khateebs about post reopening of worship places and all religious leaders assured the DC that they shall utilize their approach and influence in spreading the message of safety.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged for constitution of mohallah committees for concerned mosques and added that the committees will help in preparing the general public to follow all SOPs and other guidelines. The DC urged imams to play pivotal role and ensure that devotees maintain 6 feet social distance and that no one is allowed inside if not wearing mask besides persons having symptoms of infection shall instantly be stopped from getting inside, avoid physical offerings including any food item being distributed.

Regarding the Friday payers, the DC emphasized that huge gatherings shall be discouraged at any cost and it will be better if the Friday prayers are conducted at smaller level with smaller gatherings. Regarding opening of markets, the DC impressed upon the traders and shopkeepers to ensure that all SOPs are strictly adhered to in letter and spirit.

He emphasised to ensure that shops are reopened alternatively one after another, avoid costumer gatherings, and desist from selling anything to any customer who does not wear mask. He said all shopkeepers including business unit holders must wear masks during business hours, and the District Administration will minutely monitor all proceedings post reopening of markets and any violation or misconduct will be viewed seriously.

