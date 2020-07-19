DC Budgam reviews containment efforts to control Covid19 spread

District Magistrate (DM) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza Sunday reviewed Covid-19 containment procedures adopted by the district administration in wake of spike in COVID-19 cases.

SSP Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure, ADC Bugam, Nasir Ahamd Lone, SDMs, ACR, ACD, CMO, all BMOs, all BDOs and other concerned were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the DM said that all revised procedures and precautions required to contain the spread of this pandemic shall be put in place, in addition a close vigil has been maintained in the vulnerable spots/ areas. Strict directions were passed on to the concerned authorities dealing with various assignments relating to Covid-19 pandemic containment procedures.

During the meeting, the DM urged upon all the frontline workers deployed in red zone, quarantine centers and Covid hospitals to speed up efforts, particularly in red zones in enhancing contact tracing, sample collection and on spot testing of the same. He said concerned officers/ authorities in their prescribed areas must utilize the services of already set up Panchayat level Committees, Panchayat Raj Institution functionaries and religious heads particularly for contact tracing, motivating public to cooperate with District administration besides creating massive awareness programme on Do’s and Don’ts related to COVID-19.