DC Budgam reviews Eid arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Saturday convened a meeting of concerned officers and traders union to review arrangements for the upcoming festive occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The DC urged upon traders union to cooperate with the district administration and follow all necessary SOPs and guidelines related to COVID-19 pandemic in letter and spirit to prevent further spread of COVID-19 during relaxation in lockdown, to allow opening of markets for 3 days in wake of upcoming Eid ul Adha.

The meeting was informed that on Eid eve, the Animal Husbandry Department would set up sale outlets for sale of 1.3 lac poultry chicken at Tehsil Headquarters of Chadoora, Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam, Beerwah and Khan Sahib. The meeting was further informed that special sale markets have been established at Budgam, Beerwah, Chadoora, Charrisharrief, Khansahib, and all other prominent towns, where 22242 sacrificial animals will be put on sale.