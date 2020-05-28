DC Budgam reviews pandemic situation

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, today, convened a meeting to have a firsthand appraisal of covid-19 pandemic cases, treatment and arrangements put in place at quarantine centres set up in the district.

Giving details, the CMO Budgam said that out of 78 cases, who were under treatment, 51 stands released for home quarantine after their tests were found negative repeatedly. He said that 39 quarantine centers with 1800 bed capacity have been set up at different locations of the district. He said 324 persons with outside travel history and 270 contact tracing persons are in various quarantine centers in the district, besides 1550 persons under home quarantine.

Taking strong note of slow sampling/ testing, the DC directed the health officer to ensure that 120 samples are collected daily from the designated red zones as more sampling and testing will enable the administration to isolate affected persons.