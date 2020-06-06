DC Budgam seeks cooperation to contain Covid19

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today convened a meeting of all BDC Chairpersons and President of MCs to have an interaction on containment of covid-19 in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, COVID-19 crisis is a challenge and to curtail its spread from grossroot level, contact tracing has to be followed up with more vigor and energy.

He said public shall adhere and follow the instructions prescribed under lock down guidelines and protocol to help contain transmission of virus.

The DC handed over 8500 masks to Chairperson BDCs for onward distribution among public in concerned areas and emphasized upon them to utilize their available resources, approach in their concerned areas to facilitate cent percent information about the persons hiding their travel history.