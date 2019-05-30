DC Budgam tours Charar-i-Sharief to take stock of dev works

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting of officers to take stock of ongoing works in Charari Sharief and to review the arrangements for Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-i- Qadar and Edi-ul-Fitr.

During the meeting, heads of concerned departments of JKPCC, Wakf Board, R&B, HUDD, PHE, PDD, ULB, Health and YDA and other concerned presented the progress of works undertaken in the project area.

During the meeting, works of sewerage and drainage systems, roads restoration, construction of shopping complex, lavatory complex, OBC Hostel, STP, etc came up for detailed review, an official handout said.

The DC also called for formulation of a holistic development plan for Yousmarg Development Authority and initiation of new development projects from a tourist point of view. On the occasion, she directed all concerned to work in synergy and in a fast pace so the works can be completed well in time.

Languishing projects under JKIDFC were also discussed. DC instructed concerned to complete these projects up to December 2019.

DC also took the department-wise review for making foolproof arrangements required to be done by the departments for the auspicious days of Jamut ul Vida, Shab-i- Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr at the famous Sufi shrine.