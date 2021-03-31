DC directs for speedy completion of works at DH Pulwama

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary today visited District Hospital Pulwama to inspect the facilities put in place for the patients.

During the visit, the DC held an extensive inspection and review of different sections of District hospital and directed MS, DH to ensure all the facilities are put in place for the patients in the IPD, besides maintaining proper hygiene within and outside the hospital to avert any further chances of spread of the Covid-19 infection.

On the Occasion he held interaction with the patients and sought their feedback about the services being provided to them. He also took stock of the protective kits and food being provided to the patients and urged upon the doctors on duty to have regular checkups of all the patients besides having intensive care of patients with comorbidities.

He also directed the hospital administration not to allow people without masks and impose fine for violations.

Meanwhile, the DC also inspected the ongoing works including Eye Hospital, Oxygen Generation Plant. He passed directions to the executing agencies to set a timeline for completion of work.

The DC also directed Ex. Engineer of R&B to macadamize the parking place immediately with the onset of macadamization works.

The DC during the visit was accompanied by Medical Superintendent DH Pulwama and other concerned officers.