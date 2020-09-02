DC distributes driving licenses among successful applicants on spot

In pursuit of responsive governance, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Choudhary Mohamad Yasin on Wednesday distributed driving licenses among the successful applicants on the spot.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) along with men, machinery and logistics issued driving licenses to scores of applicants immediately after passing the driving test.

While sensitizing the applicants regarding Safe driving practices and motor vehicles act, DDC said that that the main motive behind adopting this novel method is to bring transparency in issuing the licenses besides reposing the faith of the public in the good governance model adopted by the government.

The DDC said that MVD Shopian has embarked on the mission of being responsive and accessible and therefore appealed to all the people visiting the MVD office to feel free in case they face any inconvenience regarding registration of vehicles, issuance of driving license, fitness certificates and route permits etc. Meanwhile hundreds of applicants appeared in the driving test among which 50 qualified the test and were handed over the driving license by DDC here.