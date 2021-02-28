DC Ganderbal acquaints district officers about Itella App

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal Sunday convened a meeting to acquaint the district officers about the recently-launched Itella app by the district administration Ganderbal and to review the status of grievances registered on it.

At the onset of the meeting, the DC briefed the officers about the functioning and objective of launching the Itella App.

Itella app is an initiative by the district administration to help people of the district in real time and more effectively in case of emergencies like fire, natural calamities, traffic jam and eve teasing.

Briefing the officers, the DC said that Itella App streamlines communications during emergency by pushing notifications directly to concerned officer’s mobile device and accounts with the most relevant, up-to-date information like authenticated information, photo and location, thus enabling concerned department to react accordingly.

He said that in the near future, this app would be integrated with ‘IMDAAD’, an initiative of the district Ganderbal to automate and digitise the process of disaster management processes under SDRF and NDRF.

It would help the general public get the required relief in a very quick and transparent manner and by digitising the processes it would help the administration dispose of the cases in a very efficient manner.

The DC took briefs from the officers and officials regarding the disposal of grievances registered on the Itella app and Governor Grievance Cell.

He urged all the officers to ensure qualitative disposal of grievances in a time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, the officers also shared their suggestions for further improving functioning of the app.