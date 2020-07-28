Kashmir, Today's Paper
DC Ganderbal discusses formulation of DSDP

District Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Skill Development Committee (DSDC) to discuss formulation of the District Skill Development Plan (DSDP).

The meeting deliberated on various aspects regarding district specific skill requirements, viability of available schemes besides scope of skill development pertaining to various departments.

While addressing the meeting, the DC called upon all the stakeholders to put in concerted efforts to create an enabling environment in the  district to overcome the challenges and exploit potential to the optimum level for overall skill development of the youth so that avenues of employment are augmented within the district.

The DC sought suggestions from all the Committee members on introducing new Skill development crash courses in the Polytechnic college Hatbura and ITIs which  are locally demanded.

