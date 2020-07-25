DC Ganderbal inspects macadamization work on Hatbura-Shalabug road

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Saturday visited Hatbura to inspect ongoing macdamization work on Hatbura-Shalabug road.

During the visit, the Executive Engineer PMGSY, Mushtaq Ahmad briefed the DC about the progress of work s and said that black topping on the road is in full swing and 2.5 km of length is already macadamized.

While giving details about the target and achievements for black topping of roads in the district, he informed the DC that 11.86 km length of roads are already macadamized including Wussan-BelaWussan Road, Kachnambal-Pethpora road and Chappergund-Babawail road out of 35.30 km target for the year 2020-21, besides macadamization on other roads including Lar-Chontiwar and Kachnambal-Wangathvia Baba Nagri is in full swing.

The DC directed the Executive Engineer to expedite the works on all roads so that black topping is completed at an earliest with no compromise on quality parameters.