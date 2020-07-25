Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 3:09 AM

DC Ganderbal inspects macadamization work on Hatbura-Shalabug road

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 3:09 AM
File Photo

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Saturday visited Hatbura to inspect ongoing macdamization work on Hatbura-Shalabug road.

During the visit, the Executive Engineer PMGSY, Mushtaq Ahmad briefed the DC about the progress of work s and said that black topping on the road is in full swing and 2.5 km of length is already macadamized.

Trending News

24 flights with 2,704 passengers arrive at Jammu, Srinagar airports

Over 1 lakh persons arrive at Srinagar airport since May

Militant hideout busted in Ganderbal in central Kashmir: Police

'Arms, ammunition recovered in Gulmarg forest area'

Withholding wages of daily-rated workers grave injustice: NC

While giving details about the target and achievements for black topping of roads in the district, he informed the DC that 11.86 km length of roads are already macadamized including Wussan-BelaWussan Road, Kachnambal-Pethpora road and Chappergund-Babawail road out of 35.30 km target for the year 2020-21, besides macadamization on other roads including Lar-Chontiwar and Kachnambal-Wangathvia Baba Nagri is in full swing.

The DC directed the Executive Engineer to expedite the works on all roads so that black topping is completed at an earliest with no compromise on quality parameters.

Related News