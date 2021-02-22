DC Ganderbal presides over Youth Mela

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal today presided over the Youth Melaorganised by 5 RR at Qamariya Ground, here.

On the occasion, various departments had installed stalls decimating awareness on employment schemes for deserving youth through models and printed form. The resource persons of the departments also made youth aware about the self-employment schemes available with the concerned departments.

The DC while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the Army for organizing youth oriented programs and urged the local youth to take advantage of such programs which are meant for providing them a platform at local level to fine tune their talent for constructive purposes.

He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the district administration in channelizing the talent of the youth in the right direction and said that district administration is committed to provide best avenues to the local youth so that their talent is not wasted.

Meanwhile, several entertaining and thrilling performances including Kashmir Youth Dance, Comedy, Rap Performance, magic show, martial arts demo were presented by the renowned artists and students that were appreciated by the audiences.

Among others, the program was attended by the CO, 24RR, Major, 5RR, Dy. SP, district officers, SHO Ganderbal, local youth and prominent citizens of the district.