DC Ganderbal reviews flood preparedness

Deputy Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting of line departments to review the flood preparedness across the district.

During the meeting, the DC took stock of arrangements like employing dewatering pumps, sand bags, logistics, establishment of control rooms, medicines and ration besides identification of rescue holding places in case rescue operations are undertaken.

Addressing the meeting, the DC directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to ensure fixing of all breaches in the river Sindh embankments and to store adequate flood fighting materials like dewatering pumps and sandbags near weak and vulnerable points.

The DC pressed for making a list of vulnerable flood-prone areas, location of related infrastructure viz dozers, sandbags, boats, vehicles, dewatering pumps besides telephone numbers of control rooms of related departments and agencies.

The DC directed all the line Departments to prepare a comprehensive flood duty chart.

He directed the Food Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department to ensure pre-positioning of adequate food materials and other essential commodities in accessible flood-prone areas.

The health department was instructed to store adequate emergency medicines in all health care centers of the district.

To tackle power crises in case of any adverse weather conditions, PDD authorities were directed to make standby transformers available in the district.

To ensure timely rescue and rehabilitation, the DDC directed the concerned to remain prepared to deal with any kind of eventuality that may arise due to inclement weather conditions and called for close coordination between the departments and other agencies to safeguard the precious lives and property.

Moreover, he urged the people living along the embankments of river Sindh and in the low-lying areas to remain vigilant and to contact the District Control Room (0194-2416229) or I&FC control room (0194-2416246, 9622506848, 8899833031) in case of any eventuality.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Farooq Ahmed Baba, ASP, SDM Kangan, ACR Ganderbal, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B, PDD and I & FC, Tehsildars and other district and sectoral officers.