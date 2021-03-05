DC Ganderbal reviews progress of Kachpathri road

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today visited the village Kachpatri to inspect the progress of the road leading to the unconnected village of Kangan Sub-Division from Srinagar-Sonamarg highway.

On the occasion, the Executive Engineer, PMGSY informed the DC that the road stands carved out to the village Kachpatri and was sanctioned by NRRDA under Phase 5th for a length of 10 Km at a cost of Rs 798.27 lakh.

He also said informed that the macadamization on road shall be initiated during the current financial year and will be maintained for a period of 5 years after completion of the BT work.

Keeping in view the importance of roads for villagers, the DC directed the Executive Engineer to speed up the progress of other developmental work on the road so that this prestigious road is completed within the stipulated time.