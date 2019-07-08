DC Ganderbal reviews progress on PMGSY, languishing projects

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan reviewed progress made on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects and other ongoing languishing projects in the district, in separate meetings here.

A detailed review of ongoing projects, including financial and physical achievements, was taken in the meeting, an official statement said.

The PMGSY officials briefed the meeting about schemes sanctioned and achievements till date, informing that out of 107 sanctioned programmes 64 have been.

Of the total Rs 22297.22 lakh sanctioned Rs 12037.59 lakh have been spent while as 188.71 km of 295.7 km length of the sanctioned road has been completed.

During the meeting threadbare discussions were held regarding various issues hampering the progress of languishing projects which are under execution of several agencies including PHE, R&B, JKPCC, SICOP and Housing Board.

The DDC sought physical as well as financial progress from the concerned executing agencies on all languishing projects. He impressed upon the officers to speed up the pace of work on these projects and ensure completion of the languishing projects within the stipulated time frame. The DDC directed the authorities concerned for resolving the pendency of issues and removing bottlenecks if any on priority so that execution of roads and projects shall not be delayed.