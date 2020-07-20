DC Ganderbal reviews RDD functioning

District Commissioner (DC), Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, Monday reviewed the functioning of Rural Development Department (RDD) and progress made under the flagship programmes.

The DC sought the details regarding utilization of SBM funds, GEO tagging of Baseline survey, LOB and NLOB, FTO generation under MGNREGA and 14th FC, uploading of MGREGA plan, PMAY and 15th FC plan on e-Gramswaraj portal, completion of Panchayat Ghars, GEO tagging of 14th FC works and completion of CSCs.

On the occasion the DC was briefed by the ACD regarding functioning of the department besides physical and financial achievements under different schemes including PMA, SBM, MGNREGA, 14th FC and progress on uploading of MGNREGA plan and 15th FC plan on e-Gramswaraj portal.

The DC reviewed Block and Panchayat-wise performance made under various schemes and set the timelines for completion of all pending works and warned the concerned against any laxity and asked them to work with pro-active and people friendly approach.

While reviewing MGNREGA, the DC laid emphasis on timely completion of works and billing process for the works already executed by the agencies besides uploading of MGNREGA Plan and PMAY on eGramswaraj Portal.