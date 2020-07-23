DC G'bal urges clerics, traders, civil society to sensitize public in following COVID19 SoPs

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Thursday DC urged religious clerics, traders federation and civil society of the district to sensitize the general public about the importance of following COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SoP).

He said this while chairing a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements put in place for ensuing Eid-ul-Adha.

The DC while addressing the meeting said that in view of surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the district restrictions in terms of Section 144 Cr PC and Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 have been imposed in the whole district.

He said that all shops and business establishments except chemists and essential supplies shall remain closed till 27 July 2020 to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Keeping in view Eid-ul-Adha festival, the DC said that markets shall open after 27 July in a phased manner to avoid gatherings and violation of social distancing protocol by the public thronging market places.

“Religious clerics, traders federation and civil society of the district should become administration’s messengers and sensitize the general public about the importance of social distancing and other precautions in these difficult times,” the DC said.

While reviewing the arrangements, the DC emphasized on PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water across the district during the festival days.