DC Gbl chairs introductory meeting with DDC members

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, KrittikaJyotsna today chaired an introductory meeting with the members of District Development Council (DDCs) Ganderbal at Mini Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, NuzhatIshfaq, DDC Vice Chairperson and all DDC members.

The meeting was also attended by SSP Ganderbal, SuhailMunawar Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba and ACR Ganderbal.

At the outset, the DC highlighted the role of DDCs, in proper implementation of welfare schemes and creating awareness among masses with regard to 3-tier self-governance for implementation of various flagship programs in the district.

The DC said that all district and sectoral officers are already instructed to ensure their support to the PRIs who are well aware about the developmental needs and issues of their areas.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was also held regarding the Covid mitigation efforts and progress on Covid vaccination.

The DC urged upon all the DDC members to support the district administration in motivating people above the age of 45 years in their respective areas for vaccination and following Covid protocols that are pivotal to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection.

The DDCs assured their full support to the district administration and shared their valuable suggestions with regard to development and quality disposal of grievances of the people.

The DC reiterated that the district administration is committed to ensure equitable and sustainable development of the district and assured them full cooperation from district administration within the ambit of rules in mitigating the issues of people and taking developmental activities to new heights in the district.