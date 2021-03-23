DC inaugurates Custom Hiring Centre at Kulgam

The Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr.Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat today inaugurated a Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) at Tamilo, Kulgam.

After the inaugural ceremony of CHC, Chief Horticulture Officer Dr. M Iqbal Baba informed that Tillers, Weeders, Spray Motors, Brush Cutters and Irrigation Pump Sets are being kept in Custom Hiring Centre, which can be hired by farmers on hiring basis.

He said this will help the farmer community of the district to take the help of machines without even purchasing them and the centre has been established under Scheme of Sub- Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM).