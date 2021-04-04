DC inspects COVID-19 vaccination sites in Budgam

The Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today conducted surprise visit at Covid-19 Vaccination Session sites designated across the district to mitigate Covid-19 spread amid the threat of 2nd wave in the valley.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied SDM Chadoora, Chief Medical Officer, Tehsildar Budgam, Chadoora, BMO Budgam, BDO Chadoora, Nagam, Pakherpora, and other concerned officers and officials of the district.

The DC inspected various areas of District including Chadoora, Bugam, Panzan, Chitroo, Hanjoora, Dangerpora. The inspection was initiated to take on spot review of Covid-19 Vaccination process, mitigation and precautionary measures that are in place to avert the looming threat of spread of the second wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Addressing all the stakeholders, the DC directed the officers not to lower the guard and continue to maintain highest level of alertness to ensure implementation of SOPs to counter the spread of virus.

During the inspection, the status of COVID19 vaccination and testing status in the district was discussed. DC Budgam reiterated that apart from executing proactive measures, mobilization of all resources and man power shall be put on ready gear to enable the administration to tackle any emergencies arising from the second wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination process, the DC directed concerned Health authorities to involve services of Asha, Chowkidars and Lumberdars and PRI workers to facilitate the persons above 45 years to get vaccinated. He also directed officers to intensify testing in the district besides surveillance on contact tracing of positive cases.

The Deputy Commissioner called for raising awareness among the masses to persuade the people especially above 45 years of age to go for vaccination. He called for roping in NGOs, Religious heads and other influencers to motivate the eligible persons for vaccination.

The DC during the inspection said that there is no scope of downsizing the ongoing precautionary measures and adherence of SOPs. He instructed that anyone violating guidelines and SOPs including wearing of masks while going out or attending gatherings shall be treated with strict penalty.