DC inspects distribution, strong rooms for phase-II polls at B'la

In connection with the phase-II of District Development Council (DDC), Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat by-polls scheduled on December 1, 2020, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Ghulam Nabi Itoo Monday inspected the polling material distribution centres, strong rooms and other facilities to take of firsthand appraisal of various arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Itoo emphasised upon the concerned authorities to ensure smooth, free and fair conduct of polls. He stressed upon them to strictly follow all the requisite COVID19 SOPs and guidelines to avert any kind of eventuality. The DC said that the administration had also made special arrangements with regard to the distribution of face masks, sanitisers and other necessary items among the polling staff. He also inspected counting centres established at various locations and took stock of various necessities during which he exhorted to ensure all the arrangements were made adequately.

