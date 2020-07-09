DC inspects quarantine centers in Budgam

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza Thursday visited quarantine centers established at Gogipathri, Aarizal and Hardepanzoo, Beerwah to review arrangements put in place for inmates.

During the visit, the DC interacted with the inmates and ascertained about the facilities being provided to them and other requirements.

The DC was apprised by the concerned incharges about latest admissions in quarantine centers, status of routine sampling, simultaneous discharge of patients, subject eligible to be relieved after due testing and other required procedures.