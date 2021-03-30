DC Kulgam holds meeting on COVID-19 containment

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today convened a meeting of religious leaders, Imams, Khateebs, Auqaf members, civil society members with an aim to sensitize the people about the pandemic and discuss Covid-19 containment measures taken by the government.

While addressing the meeting, the DC said that Religious leaders, Auqaf members, civil society members have a key role in the battle against Covid-19. He urged upon them to proactively sensitize the people to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs and get vaccinated at an earliest, which is safe and imperative to contain Covid-19 infection.

Dr.Bilal added that the war against the pandemic cannot be won without active cooperation of the people and everyone needs to take extra care and adhere to Covid-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Imams and religious leaders from different areas, President Auqaf Committee Kulgam, Civil Society members of the district besides other senior officers of the district attended the meeting.