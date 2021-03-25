DC Kulgam inspects facilities at migrant colony Vessu

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited Vessu migrant colony Kulgam and took a detailed stock of facilities and services available in the colony.

During the visit, Dr Bilal interacted with the migrants residing in the camp and enquired about the facilities and services available there. The residing migrants also apprised the DC about various issues and raised several demands. After giving a patient hearing to the issues and demands of the migrants, the DC assured early redressal of the issues raised by them.

ACR Kulgam, Tehsildar and other concerned officers and officials accompanied the DC during the visit.