DC Kulgam kick starts Green JK drive, plants saplings

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today kick started Green JK Plantation drive in the district by planting saplings of Deodar within premises of Mini-Secretariat, here.

Speaking at the occasion, the DC said that the more than 3.50 lac saplings of Conifer, broad leaved, fruit bearing and ornamental plants will be planted in the district this season.

Additional Development Commissioner, Showkat Ahmad Rather, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Divisional Forest Officer (T), Divisional Forest Officer, SF, Tehsildar Kulgam, and other officers besides school children participated in the plantation drive by planting saplings of different plants.

It was also informed that the Social Forestry department is planting 1.5 lakh saplings in various areas of the district while as forest department Territorial will plant 2 lac plants across district in government institutions, vacant forest land patches and other places.