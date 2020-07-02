DC Kulgam meets officers, transporters

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Thursday chaired a meeting of officers and transporters here at mini-secretariat.

During the meeting threadbare discussions were held to discuss the requisite steps needed to be taken prior to resuming transport services in the district.

It was decided that another meeting of officers will be held to devise a proper transport resumption plan in the district.

The DC also directed the ARTO and CMO to organize a training cum sensitization programme for drivers from tomorrow.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, DSP Traffic, DSP HQ, President Transporters Association Kulgam.